AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the February 11th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 56,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

