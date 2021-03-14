Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declines By 52.6%

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 11th total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 143.4% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 140,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,942. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $6.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.