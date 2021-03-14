Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Declines By 50.9%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CCM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,825. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

