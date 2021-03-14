Short Interest in Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Declines By 50.9%

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the February 11th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CCM stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,825. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
