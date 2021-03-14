CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 14th. CashBet Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $32.15 and $7.50. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00048097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.90 or 0.00643592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00070678 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00025156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00035031 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CBC is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Buying and Selling CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $5.60, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

