$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after buying an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $14,999,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after buying an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 727,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,026. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

