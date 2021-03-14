Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Increases By 91.7%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 91.7% from the February 11th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.91. 50,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,038. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.