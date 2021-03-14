Short Interest in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Decreases By 60.5%

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the February 11th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock remained flat at $$5.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,303. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $5.28.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMM. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 72.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 181,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 76,248 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 299.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 189,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.