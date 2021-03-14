Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. 36,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.