Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,224. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $125,129,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

