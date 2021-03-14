RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.11.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE:RPM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.48. 415,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. RPM International has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

