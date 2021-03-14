Analysts Set Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT at $11.44

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:ARESF traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.70. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

