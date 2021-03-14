Coinlancer Price Hits $0.0272 on Top Exchanges (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $96,007.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.08 or 0.00651989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.