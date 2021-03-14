Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.91.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amphenol to $65.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,156,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,095. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $69.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Amphenol by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

