$280.72 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post $280.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.00 million and the lowest is $275.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $290.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $2.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.48. 491,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $80.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.