Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post $16.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the highest is $17.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $37.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $105.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $106.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180.95 million, with estimates ranging from $178.90 million to $183.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 38.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of SOHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 50,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.30. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

