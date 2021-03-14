PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
PBCRY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $66.90.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
