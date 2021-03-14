PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

PBCRY traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $66.90.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund and treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

