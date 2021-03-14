McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

MCRAA remained flat at $$25.43 on Friday. McRae Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.82 and a beta of 0.57.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.94 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

