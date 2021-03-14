Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Increases By 105.9%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the February 11th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

HQL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.23. 73,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,240. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 304,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

