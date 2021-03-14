JustBet Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $339,319.60 and approximately $296,891.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.95 or 0.00443755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00061408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00092841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.15 or 0.00508430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,003,927,039 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

