Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SAXPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS SAXPY remained flat at $$22.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

