$1.74 EPS Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. IDEXX Laboratories reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total transaction of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 in the last quarter. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $497.75. The stock had a trading volume of 361,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,297. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.