XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Short Interest Update

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the February 11th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $186,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 316,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%.

