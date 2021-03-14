Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the February 11th total of 116,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 452,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 314,791 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,945,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,477,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 574,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 35,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,443. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18. Malacca Straits Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses which are part of Southeast Asian business conglomerates in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

