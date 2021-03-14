Short Interest in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Decreases By 66.7%

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 11th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LSBK stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.90. 1,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422. The company has a market capitalization of $86.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

