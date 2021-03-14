Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives €69.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €69.92 ($82.26).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €60.94 ($71.69). 629,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

