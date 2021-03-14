NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $44.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE NRG traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.50. 3,166,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,202. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.29.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,823 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,739,000 after buying an additional 990,795 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

