Brokerages Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Brokerages predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce $4.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $17.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $17.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.59. 584,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $118.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

