-$4.64 EPS Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce earnings of ($4.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($4.22) and the lowest is ($5.10). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 213.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($13.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.71) to ($8.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

RCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.22. 3,922,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,517. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.62.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.