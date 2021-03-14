Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Quanterix posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 44,962 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $2,187,401.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,077. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,854. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 664.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 427,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.96 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

