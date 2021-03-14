$0.38 EPS Expected for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. Novanta reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $811,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at $37,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,972,000 after acquiring an additional 227,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,834,000 after acquiring an additional 129,606 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,257,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 71.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $129.94. 86,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,103. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average is $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 112.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

