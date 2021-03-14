Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $41.98 million and $475,256.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00048560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.03 or 0.00649248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00070531 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00035379 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 41,949,264 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

