MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021


MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the February 11th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTYFF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$43.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

