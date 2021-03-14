MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 60.1% from the February 11th total of 205,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 193.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTYFF shares. CIBC reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MTY Food Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

OTCMKTS MTYFF remained flat at $$43.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.