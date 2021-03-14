AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. 2,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,072. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

