AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELUXY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Shares of ELUXY stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.87. 2,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,072. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
