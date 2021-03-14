Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.70.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,880,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $51,847,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Crocs by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crocs by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.63. 933,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,008. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $84.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

