Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $46.44

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,125. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.