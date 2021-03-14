uPlexa Achieves Market Capitalization of $483,400.82 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $483,400.82 and $1,453.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

