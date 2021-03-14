RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Up 17.2% This Week

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $220.74 million and $3.37 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00244366 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00091771 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056221 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.