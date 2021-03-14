NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Short Interest Down 72.7% in February

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NGKSY remained flat at $$8.64 during midday trading on Friday. NGK Spark Plug has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

NGK Spark Plug Company Profile

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

