Short Interest in Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Drops By 70.0%

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MOJGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 1,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,460. Mojave Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.52.
Mojave Gold Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Mojave Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mojave Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.