Short Interest in Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Drops By 70.0%

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the February 11th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MOJGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. 1,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,460. Mojave Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Mojave Gold Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada and Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold and vanadium deposits. It holds interest in the Kwedilima Cheetah property located in the Handeni Kilindi Regional district of Tanzania.

