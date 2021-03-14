Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Down 70.6% in February

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the February 11th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LZAGY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.09. The company had a trading volume of 49,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,315. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.70. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $69.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LZAGY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

