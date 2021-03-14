Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $158.68. 2,381,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,152. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,600 shares of company stock worth $1,063,860 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

