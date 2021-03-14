FLIP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $371,250.98 and $3.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00048442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.05 or 0.00641329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00034912 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

