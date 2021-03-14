Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Increases By 116.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of GCHEF stock remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $1.52.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile
