Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Increases By 116.7%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of GCHEF stock remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $1.52.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.