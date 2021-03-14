Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 113.5% from the February 11th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHIT. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 966,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after buying an additional 67,196 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 87,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,684. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.