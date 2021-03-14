Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the February 11th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
