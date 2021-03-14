Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the February 11th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,275. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57. The company has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

