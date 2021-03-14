Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $12.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $16.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $22.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

LPI traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. The company had a trading volume of 867,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $509.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.72. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 436.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

