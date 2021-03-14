Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Workday posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,494. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of -135.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.17 and its 200-day moving average is $230.43.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total transaction of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,179,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,664,000 after buying an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,596,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

