Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to announce sales of $5.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.16 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $7.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full-year sales of $21.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $22.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.
In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SLB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,829,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,523. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
