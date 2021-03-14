Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $423.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $423.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $418.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of MAA traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.78. 912,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,435. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after buying an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $34,947,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.