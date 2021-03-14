Thrive Token Reaches One Day Volume of $53.00 (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Thrive Token has a market capitalization of $247,730.29 and approximately $53.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00048582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.95 or 0.00643418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00070444 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00034749 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

